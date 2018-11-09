A 16-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the stabbing of a man in south-east London.

Ayodeji Habeeb Azeez, 22, was stabbed and pronounced dead in Samos Road, Anerley, on Sunday in what detectives believe was an attack by four or five suspects.

The teenage girl, who was arrested on Friday morning, is the third person to be arrested over the stabbing.

Two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday and both have been released under investigation.

Azeez was seen running into Samos Road in south London from Grace Mews with four or five male suspects before he was attacked, detectives said.

“The suspects fled in one direction while Ayodeji went the other way before he collapsed,” Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell said.