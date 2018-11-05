Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed to death in Bromley.

The pair – aged 19 and 21 – are still in custody at a south London police station following the incident on Sunday in Samos Road, Anerley.

Police were called to the scene at about 12,30pm, along with paramedics and London’s Air Ambulance, after reports of a stabbing.

The victim was found with wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 1pm.

Police say enquiries are being made to establish his identity and to inform his next of kin and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

The incident is the fourth fatal stabbing in south London in five days.

On Friday, 17-year-old Malcolm Mide-Madariola was knifed outside Clapham South Tube station.

Detectives investigating the incident have arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder, Scotland Yard said.

His killing came less than a day after 15-year-old Jay Hughes was pounced on in a “premeditated attack” near a chicken shop in Bellingham.

And on Wednesday Rocky Djelal, 38, succumbed to fatal knife wounds next to a children’s playground at Southwark Park.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference CAD 3251/04 Nov.