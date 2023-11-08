Girls Aloud Fans Have Mixed Emotions Amid Reports The Band Are Planning A Reunion

Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Cheryl Tweedy of Girls Aloud Dave Benett via Getty Images

Girls Aloud have reportedly reunited to record a brand new song – and fans are losing their minds over the news.

The new track is said to be a tribute to late bandmate Sarah Harding, who died at the age of 39 in 2021, after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

According to The Sun, Nadine Coyle, Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh recently reunited in secret at a studio in North London to record the vocals for their first new song in 11 years.

The tabloid also claimed that a superhero-themed music video has already been shot, as well as claiming the four-piece are even planning a tour for 2024.

Girls Aloud pictured together in 2012 Fred Duval via Getty Images

So far, the reports have been met with delight and excitement from fans, who hope that an official announcement will be following soon.

However, the news is also tinged with sadness, as the rumoured new single will be the band’s first not to feature Sarah’s vocals.

“Can’t wait for Girls Aloud to reunite but it’s gonna be so bittersweet without Sarah,” one fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), while another agreed: “Welcome back, Girls Aloud (I just wish the beautiful Sarah was here too).”

I am not joking when I say the last girls aloud comeback changed the trajectory of my life, we are so readyyy https://t.co/9EzQXpzIB6 pic.twitter.com/Gq41ehNwAf — 🏳️⚧️ (@scottgayham) November 8, 2023

apologies for the person I'm going to become when this Girls Aloud reunion happens, those women raised me — ethan 🍂 (@evespanesar) November 7, 2023

actually, screw that, I'm not sorry at all, they deserve all the hype I'm going to give them — ethan 🍂 (@evespanesar) November 7, 2023

Girls Aloud reunion… thank you GOD 🙏🏿 — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) November 7, 2023

can’t wait for girls aloud to reunite but it’s gonna be so bittersweet without sarah 🥲 pic.twitter.com/IybXoNLFYi — Román (@roman_chavarria) November 8, 2023

welcome back, girls aloud ❤️



(i just wish the beautiful sarah was here too) pic.twitter.com/R5WPqky6Vj — chezzas.soldier (jazz) (@fangirlsoldier1) November 8, 2023

can’t believe i’m about to live through another girls aloud renaissance pic.twitter.com/aJ7TYpIvo3 — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) November 8, 2023

I’m not emotionally prepared for the montage of Sarah that’ll be playing when Girls Aloud perform Stand By You on their reunion tour. pic.twitter.com/wwiAJmYK07 — cameron (@camruined) November 8, 2023

When you see Girls Aloud trending your thoughts go straight to the late Sarah Harding she is sadly missed Rest in Peace Sarah 😢😢😢#GirlsAloud pic.twitter.com/UNM4h2Tbbj — Lee Hood (@Mofoman360) November 7, 2023

Girls Aloud rose to fame in 2002 on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals, where the five members were chosen by the voting public to form a girl band.

During their time together, they released five studio albums and landed four UK number one singles, before going their separate ways in 2013.

Last year, they reunited to honour late bandmate Sarah and raise money at the The Primrose Ball for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK, as part of The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

When asked last year if a Girls Aloud reunion could be a possibility, Cheryl said at the time: “It hasn’t even been a year. It doesn’t feel like she’s gone at all.”

She added: “To be honest, I’ve never experienced or anticipated this grief.”