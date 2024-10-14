Original Gladiator Actor Reveals How He Really Feels About Paul Mescal Taking Over His Character

Paul Mescal as Lucius in Gladiator II Cuba Scott/Paramount

Former child actor Spencer Treat Clark has spoken out about Paul Mescal playing the character he originated in the upcoming Gladiator sequel.

Spencer played youngster Lucius Verus in the original Oscar-winning movie, which is getting a much-hyped sequel more than 20 years on from its original release.

In the new film, the Normal People actor will take over as Lucius, who takes centre stage this time around.

Speaking to People magazine, Spencer insisted he had no hard feelings about handing his character over to another actor, noting: “The movie looks so good, and Paul’s going to do such a great job. I’ve actually heard great things about the movie.”

“I’m really excited to see the movie and to see what Paul brings to it,” he added.

Spencer Treat Clark and Joaquin Phoenix in Gladiator DreamWorks

In the 25 years since Gladiator was made, Spencer has continued acting, appearing in the Marvel TV series Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a new adaptation of Stephen King’s hit book Salem’s Lot, which arrived in UK cinemas last week.

As a child, he also appeared in the M. Night Shyamalan’s Unbreakable, reprising the role of Joseph Dunn in the sequel Glass.

Spencer Treat Clark in 2022 via Associated Press

Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi will also be back as the characters they played in the original Gladiator.

Gladiator II hits cinemas on Friday 15 November, with director Ridley Scott confirming he’s already put plans in place for a third film.