Gladiators Legend Bernadette Hunt, AKA Falcon, Has Died Aged 59

Gladiators star Bernadette Hunt, who was known as Falcon on the 90s TV show, has died at the age of 59, it has been announced.

Falcon first appeared on the programme, which saw everyday contestants battling against a “Gladiator” in a series of physical challenges, in season two in 1993.

She remained a regular cast member until her departure in 1999.

Bernadette Hunt AKA Falcon ITVITV/Shutterstock

In a Facebook post shared by Bernadette’s sister’s partner, Rick Jango, it was revealed that she had been living with cancer for several years.

“It is with great sadness that I have to tell you of my partner’s younger sister, Bernadette Hunt,” the post begins.

“Most people will remember her as ‘Falcon’ from the hit TV Show Gladiators.

“I had the privilege to be in her company a few times and I have to say she was one of the most loveliest people I have ever met.”

Falcon became a regular on the show in the nineties ITV/Shutterstock

The post continued: “She never had a bad word to say about anyone, indeed she was always known as the nicest ‘Gladiator’, always stopping to speak and sign autographs for anyone.

“She had been battling cancer for a number of years until sadly she lost her fight. RIP Bernie.”

Gladiators is set to return to screens later this year on BBC One.

The latest incarnation of the show will welcome a brand new generation of Gladiators and a range of new games alongside classic challenges, including the end-of-episode favourite The Eliminator.