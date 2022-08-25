The cast of the original 90s series of Gladiators ITV/Shutterstock

The BBC has confirmed rumours it is reviving classic 90s show Gladiators.

The sports challenge show, which sees members of the public compete against superhuman ‘Gladiators’ in a series of physical events, is set to return to screens next year, the broadcaster announced on Thursday.

The latest incarnation of the show will welcome a brand new generation of Gladiators and a range of new games alongside classic challenges, including the end-of-episode favourite The Eliminator.

Filming of the 11-episode series will also take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield, with the show airing in its classic Saturday night slot in 2023.

Kate Phillips, director of unscripted programming at the BBC said: “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

“Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Joust was one of the most famous Gladiators events ITV/Shutterstock

The show is being co-produced by the makers of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, which have both proved to be huge hits for the BBC.

Dan Baldwin, who is the managing director of the production company Hungry Bear Media, added: “It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime?

“Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens on BBC One and iPlayer.”

Atlaspheres was another popular challenge on the original series ITV/Shutterstock

This year sees the 30th anniversary of the original Gladiators’ debut on ITV in 1992.

Hosted by Ulrika Jonsson, John Fashanu and later Jeremy Guscott, the show aired until 2000.

It was later revived for two series on Sky1 between 2008 and 2009, fronted by Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallagher, with the late Caroline Flack joining for the second series.