Russell Cheyne / Reuters A major fire that broke out at Glasgow School of Art on Friday night.

Glasgow’s world famous Mackintosh Building has been “extensively damaged” by a major fire. More than 150 fire fighters tackled the blaze under “extremely difficult conditions” as it ripped through the Glasgow School of Art (GSA) building on Friday night. No casualties have been reported, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said. Deputy assistant chief officer Peter Heath said it was a “devastating loss for Glasgow”, with firefighters dealing with a “sense of loss” along with the city’s people.

16.06.18 Assisted @GreaterGlasgPol @fire_scot by providing images of the damage to Glasgow School of Art and surrounding buildings. Road closures will be in place throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/3AIpi9xRdf — PoliceScotlandAir (@polscotair) June 16, 2018

The iconic building caught fire at around 23:20 BST on Friday. Heath said the fire had “spread very rapidly” and neighbouring buildings including the O2 ABC have suffered “extensive damage” as flames and smoke poured into the night sky. A restoration project, which was set to cost between £20 million and £35 million, had been returning the famous art school to its former glory after another devastating fire in 2014, with Brad Pitt and Peter Capaldi among those lending their support.

More than 120 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire at @GSofA



"This is an extremely challenging and complex incident, but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been exceptional." - @ChiefBushy



▶️ https://t.co/CSupzHyMSZ pic.twitter.com/5bQtFHN2UF — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) June 16, 2018

All floors of the Mackintosh Building including multi-million pound restoration work, Heath said. “(The fire) reached from the ground floor right through to the roof. It is significantly damaged,” he said. Iain Bushell, a deputy chief officer with the Scottish fire and rescue service (SFRS), said the fire was now under control although firefighters can still be seen pumping water into the gutted building. Bushell told The Guardian: “It’s a tragedy that such an important building to the people of Glasgow has been damaged again.” “It is extensively damaged,” he said. “The roof is gone completely. We cannot get in yet to assess the damage. I can only see from the street but it looks as if the building has been extensively damaged.”

The roof of the o2 has just fell in pic.twitter.com/5VB8Emlxjt — blair (@bl4irrr) June 16, 2018

He told Sky News: “This fire has consumed this building.” A passing policeman had raised the alarm, he said. Firefighters were pumping water from the river Clyde to help cope, and were guided by a police helicopter flying overhead. Jane Sutherland, the chair of the local community council and an artist who graduated from the school in 1982, witnessed the fire from her flat and had also seen the start of the blaze in 2014. She told the Guardian: “This time around I feel numb, like ice, legs like jelly,” Sutherland said. “The fire was immense. People were dodging fist-sized flaming embers last night. All the neighbours were out; we were all worried all the roofs were going up. This area is full of architectural gems. “It was terrifying last night. The smell of it and you could feel the heat of it two blocks away.” She said the firefighters had been heroic. “They fought with their lives for that building; they did the last time and they have again.”

Once again, we are indebted to the bravery of our firefighters and other emergency services. This is clearly an extremely serious situation. My first thoughts tonight are for the safety of people - but my heart also breaks for Glasgow’s beloved @GSofA https://t.co/G0adVwlF20 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 16, 2018

Former Glasgow School of Art student Peter Swanton, who also witnessed the 2014 fire, said it “hurts” to see the Mackintosh in flames again. “The Glasgow School of Art was a home away from home for 4 years and still such an important part of my life. To see this from my roof hurts,” the designer wrote on Twitter. “I was standing in front of the Mac 4 years ago as it burned. “I had just finished my first year of art school. I never thought I would see the same scenes being repeated.”

PA The scene of the fire on Saturday morning.