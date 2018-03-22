More than 120 firefighters are responding to large blaze in Glasgow city centre, with a number of shops on Sauchiehall Street on fire.
No casualties have been reported but residents are being advised to remain indoors and close their windows as a precautionary measure.
Video from the scene shows the entire street covered in thick smoke.
Assistant chief officer Lewis Ramsay said: “This is an extremely challenging incident, but the response and professionalism of our firefighters has been outstanding.
“Crews immediately and safely evacuated the occupants of several nearby buildings.
“This will be a protracted incident and crews will remain on the scene as they work to prevent further fire spread and damage in this prominent city centre location.
“We would urge the occupants of surrounding buildings to remain indoors and keep their windows closed due to the suspected presence of asbestos.”
