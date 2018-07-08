PA Archive/PA Images Participants taking part in Orange Walks across the city of Glasgow on Saturday

Police are investigating allegations of assault after the Catholic Church claimed a priest had been spat on during an Orange Walk.

The Archdiocese of Glasgow said Canon Tom White had been speaking to parishioners outside St Alphonsus Church in Glasgow when he was spat on twice, before being lunged at by a man with a pole.

In a statement on Facebook, the Archdiocese said that both Canon White and his parishioners had been “subjected to vile abuse”.

It claimed: “The priest was spat upon. Spittle landed on the back of his head. He wiped it away. Another mouthful of thick spittle was spat into his eye socket. Again he wiped it away leaving his hand full of the vile liquid.

“He was then further insulted and lunged at by a man carrying a pole before police arrived to restore some kind of order.”