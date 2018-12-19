Kylie Minogue Has Finally Been Confirmed For Glastonbury 2019

Yes, Kylie Minogue is going to be making her way to Worthy Farm.

After months of rumours, Glastonbury has confirmed a seriously exciting booking.

We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury. She'll play the legendary Sunday afternoon slot at next year's Festival. And we cannot wait. pic.twitter.com/sTAqOUvN0i

The ‘Spinning Around’ singer will follow in the footsteps of stars including Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie, by performing in the Sunday afternoon Legends slot.

The festival’s organisers announced the news on Twitter, with a post that read: ”We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury... And we cannot wait.”



Kylie is the second act to be officially confirmed for the 2019 festival, following last month’s announcement that Stormzy will be headlining on the Friday night.

Other announcements are expected to trickle through in the coming months ahead of the final chance to buy tickets in the April resale.

The 2019 event will be the first Glastonbury in two years, following the fallow year for 2018.