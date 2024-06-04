These Are All The Stage Times You Need To See Ahead Of Glastonbury 2024

Almost all of the stage times for Glastonbury 2024 have finally been released, meaning it’s time to get planning.
The iconic musical festival returns for another year from 26 to 30 June at Worthy Farm, where Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA will headline, along with Shania Twain in the coveted “legends” slot.
As of today (4 June) the full line-up and stage times for this year’s instalment are out, after organisers spent the past few weeks teasing posters for the various stages across the event (though we always know to expect a surprise or two).
And while we might have already spotted some agonising clashes to navigate at Glasto 2024, festival-goers can now finally get planning as full stage times are now available.
Check them out below…
Pyramid Stage – Friday
Dua Lipa – 22:00 - 23:45
LCD Soundsystem – 19:45 - 21:00
PJ Harvey – 18:00 - 19:00
Paul Heaton – 16:15 - 17:15
Seventeen – 14:45 - 15:45
Olivia Dean – 13:15 - 14:15
Squeeze – 12:00 - 12:45
Pyramid Stage – Saturday
Coldplay – 21:45 - 23:45
Little Simz – 19:45 - 20:45
Michael Kiwanuka – 17:45 - 18:45
Keane – 16:00 - 17:00
Cyndi Lauper – 14:30 - 15:30
Ayra Starr – 13:15 - 14:00
Femi Kuti – 12:00 - 12:45
Pyramid Stage – Sunday
SZA – 21:30 - 23:15
Burna Boy – 19:30 - 20:30
Janelle Monae – 17:45 - 18:45
Shania Twain – 15:45 - 17:00
Paloma Faith – 13:45 - 14:45
Seasick Steve – 12:30 - 13:15
Interlinked Ballet – 11:30 - 12:00
Other Stage – Friday
Idles – 22:15 - 23:30
D-Block Europe – 20:30 - 21:30
Anne-Marie – 18:45 - 19:45
Bombay Bicycle Club – 17:15 - 18:15
Confidence Man – 15:45 - 16:45
Headie One – 14:15 - 15:15
The Snuts – 13:00 - 13:45
Annie Mac – 11:30 - 12:30
Other Stage – Saturday
Disclosure – 22:30 - 23:45
The Streets – 20:30 - 21:30
Camila Cabello – 18:45 - 19:45
Bloc Party – 17:15 - 18:15
The Last Dinner Party – 15:45 - 16:45
Tems – 14:15 - 15:15
The Staves –13:00 - 13:45
Jamie Webster – 11:45 - 12:30
Other Stage – Sunday
The National – 21:45 - 23:15
Two Door Cinema Club – 19:45 - 20:45
Avril Lavigne – 18:00 - 19:00
Nothing But Thieves – 16:30 - 17:30
James – 15:00 - 16:00
Soft Play – 13:45 - 14:30
Rachel Chinouriri – 12:30 - 13:15
The Zutons – 11:15 - 12:00
West Holts Stage – Friday
Jungle – 22:15 - 23:45
Heilung – 20:15 - 21:30
Danny Brown – 18:30 - 19:30
Sugababes – 16:55 - 17:55
Noname – 15:30 - 16:25
Squid – 14:00 - 15:00
Asha Puthli – 12:30 - 13:30
Sofia Kourtesis – 11:00 - 12:00
West Holts Stage – Saturday
Jessie Ware – 22:15 - 23:45
Masego – 20:30 - 21:30
Black Pumas – 19:00 - 20:00
Nitin Sawhney – 17:30 - 18:30
Corinne Bailey Rae – 16:00 - 17:00
Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy – 14:30 - 15:30
The Skatalites – 13:00 - 14:00
47SOUL – 11:30 - 12:30
West Holts Stage – Sunday
Justice – 22:00 - 23:15
Nia Archives – 20:00 - 21:00
Brittany Howard – 18:30 - 18:30
Jordan Rakei – 17:00 - 18:00
Steel Pulse – 15:30 - 16:30
Balming Tiger – 14:00 - 15:00
Jalen Ngonda – 12:30 - 13:30
Matthew Halsall – 11:00 - 12:00
Woodsies – Friday
Jamie XX – 22:30 - 23:45
Sampha – 21:00 - 22:00
Declan McKenna – 19:30 - 20:30
Arlo Parks – 18:00 - 19:00
The Vaccines – 16:30 - 17:30
Kenya Grace – 15:15 - 16:00
Remi Wolf – 14:00 - 14:45
Lambrini Girls – 12:45 - 13:30
Voice of Baceprot – 11:30 - 12:15
Woodsies – Saturday
Gossip – 22:30 - 23:45
Sleaford Mods – 21:00 - 22:00
Yard Act – 19:30 - 20:30
Tba – 18:00 - 19:00
Fat White Family – 16:30 - 17:30
Soccer Mommy – 15:15 - 16:00
Mannequin Pussy – 14:00 - 14:45
High Vis – 12:45 - 13:30
Kneecap – 11:30 - 12:15
Woodsies – Sunday
James Blake – 21:30 - 22:45
Romy – 20:00 – 21:00
Kim Gordon – 18:30 - 19:30
Alvvays – 17:00 - 18:00
Blondshell – 15:30 - 16:30
Newdad – 14:00 - 15:00
The KS – 12:30 - 13:30
Jayahadadream – 11:15 - 12:00
The Park Stage – Friday
Fontaines D.C. – 23:00 - 00:15
King Krule – 21:15 - 22:15
Aurora –19:30 – 20:30
Dexys – 18:00 – 19:00
This Is the Kit – 16:30 - 17:30
The Mary Wallopers – 15:15 - 16:00
Barry Can’t Swim – 14:00 - 14:45
Moonchild Sanelly – 12:45 - 13:30
Lynks – 11:30 - 12:10
The Park Stage – Saturday
Peggy Gou – 23:00 - 00:15
Orbital – 21:15 - 22:15
The Breeders – 19:30 - 20:30
Lankum – 18:00 - 19:00
Arooj Aftab – 16:30 - 17:30
Otoboke Beaver – 15:15 - 16:00
Bar Italia – 14:00 - 14:45
Kara Jackson – 12:45 - 13:30
Johnny Flynn – 11:10 - 12:10
The Park Stage – Sunday
London Grammar – 21:15 - 22:30
Ghetts – 19:30 - 20:30
Mount Kimbie – 18:00 - 19:00
Baxter Dury – 16:30 - 17:30
Mdou Moctar – 15:15 - 16:00
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – 14:00 - 14:45
Lime Garden – 12:45 - 13:30
Problem Patterns – 11:30 - 12:15
Avalon Stage – Friday
Skindred – 23:05 - 00:20
Kate Nash – 21:35 - 22:35
Haircut 100 – 20:05 - 21:05
Lulu – 18:35 - 19:35
Frank Turner – 17:05 - 18:05
Billie Marten – 15:40 - 16:40
The Deep Blue – 14:20 - 15:10
The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican – 13:00 - 13:50
Avalon Stage – Saturday
New Model Army – 23:10 - 00:20
The Magic Numbers – 21:40 - 22:40
Shaznay Lewis – 20:10 - 21:10
BC Camplight – 18:40 - 19:40
Flyte – 17:10 - 18:10
Lucy Spraggan – 15:40 - 16:40
Cut Capers – 14:15 - 15:10
Elles Bailey – 12:50 - 13:45
Old Time Sailors – 11:30 - 12:20
Avalon Stage – Sunday
The Feeling – 22:50 - 23:50
Caity Baser – 21:20 - 22:20
The Cat Empire – 19:55 - 20:55
Baby Queen – 18:20 - 19:20
The Go! Team – 16:50 - 17:50
The Scratch – 15:25 - 16:20
Toyah & Robert – 13:55 - 14:55
Kingfishr – 12:35 - 13:25
The Ayoub Sisters – 11:30 - 12:10
The full line-up and stage times for Glastonbury 2024 can be found here.