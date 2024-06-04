Entertainmentukmusicglastonburyuk festivals

These Are All The Stage Times You Need To See Ahead Of Glastonbury 2024

Time to get planning…
Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage
Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage
Harry Durrant via Getty Images

Almost all of the stage times for Glastonbury 2024 have finally been released, meaning it’s time to get planning.

The iconic musical festival returns for another year from 26 to 30 June at Worthy Farm, where Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA will headline, along with Shania Twain in the coveted “legends” slot.

As of today (4 June) the full line-up and stage times for this year’s instalment are out, after organisers spent the past few weeks teasing posters for the various stages across the event (though we always know to expect a surprise or two).

And while we might have already spotted some agonising clashes to navigate at Glasto 2024, festival-goers can now finally get planning as full stage times are now available.

Check them out below…

Pyramid Stage – Friday

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

Dua Lipa – 22:00 - 23:45

LCD Soundsystem – 19:45 - 21:00

PJ Harvey – 18:00 - 19:00

Paul Heaton – 16:15 - 17:15

Seventeen – 14:45 - 15:45

Olivia Dean – 13:15 - 14:15

Squeeze – 12:00 - 12:45

Pyramid Stage – Saturday

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
Matt Jelonek via Getty Images

Coldplay – 21:45 - 23:45

Little Simz – 19:45 - 20:45

Michael Kiwanuka – 17:45 - 18:45

Keane – 16:00 - 17:00

Cyndi Lauper – 14:30 - 15:30

Ayra Starr – 13:15 - 14:00

Femi Kuti – 12:00 - 12:45

Pyramid Stage – Sunday

SZA
SZA
Astrida Valigorsky via Getty Images

SZA – 21:30 - 23:15

Burna Boy – 19:30 - 20:30

Janelle Monae – 17:45 - 18:45

Shania Twain – 15:45 - 17:00

Paloma Faith – 13:45 - 14:45

Seasick Steve – 12:30 - 13:15

Interlinked Ballet – 11:30 - 12:00

Other Stage – Friday

D-Block Europe
D-Block Europe
Ollie Millington via Getty Images

Idles – 22:15 - 23:30

D-Block Europe – 20:30 - 21:30

Anne-Marie – 18:45 - 19:45

Bombay Bicycle Club – 17:15 - 18:15

Confidence Man – 15:45 - 16:45

Headie One – 14:15 - 15:15

The Snuts – 13:00 - 13:45

Annie Mac – 11:30 - 12:30

Other Stage – Saturday

Disclosure
Disclosure
Xavi Torrent via Getty Images

Disclosure – 22:30 - 23:45

The Streets – 20:30 - 21:30

Camila Cabello – 18:45 - 19:45

Bloc Party – 17:15 - 18:15

The Last Dinner Party – 15:45 - 16:45

Tems – 14:15 - 15:15

The Staves –13:00 - 13:45

Jamie Webster – 11:45 - 12:30

Other Stage – Sunday

Aaron Dessner of The National
Aaron Dessner of The National
Mariano Regidor via Getty Images

The National – 21:45 - 23:15

Two Door Cinema Club – 19:45 - 20:45

Avril Lavigne – 18:00 - 19:00

Nothing But Thieves – 16:30 - 17:30

James – 15:00 - 16:00

Soft Play – 13:45 - 14:30

Rachel Chinouriri – 12:30 - 13:15

The Zutons – 11:15 - 12:00

West Holts Stage – Friday

Jungle
Jungle
Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock

Jungle – 22:15 - 23:45

Heilung – 20:15 - 21:30

Danny Brown – 18:30 - 19:30

Sugababes – 16:55 - 17:55

Noname – 15:30 - 16:25

Squid – 14:00 - 15:00

Asha Puthli – 12:30 - 13:30

Sofia Kourtesis – 11:00 - 12:00

West Holts Stage – Saturday

Jessie Ware
Jessie Ware
Amy Harris/Shutterstock

Jessie Ware – 22:15 - 23:45

Masego – 20:30 - 21:30

Black Pumas – 19:00 - 20:00

Nitin Sawhney – 17:30 - 18:30

Corinne Bailey Rae – 16:00 - 17:00

Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy – 14:30 - 15:30

The Skatalites – 13:00 - 14:00

47SOUL – 11:30 - 12:30

West Holts Stage – Sunday

Justice
Justice
Medios y Media via Getty Images

Justice – 22:00 - 23:15

Nia Archives – 20:00 - 21:00

Brittany Howard – 18:30 - 18:30

Jordan Rakei – 17:00 - 18:00

Steel Pulse – 15:30 - 16:30

Balming Tiger – 14:00 - 15:00

Jalen Ngonda – 12:30 - 13:30

Matthew Halsall – 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies – Friday

Jamie XX
Jamie XX
RMV/Shutterstock

Jamie XX – 22:30 - 23:45

Sampha – 21:00 - 22:00

Declan McKenna – 19:30 - 20:30

Arlo Parks – 18:00 - 19:00

The Vaccines – 16:30 - 17:30

Kenya Grace – 15:15 - 16:00

Remi Wolf – 14:00 - 14:45

Lambrini Girls – 12:45 - 13:30

Voice of Baceprot – 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies – Saturday

Gossip singer Beth Ditto
Gossip singer Beth Ditto
Rob Kim via Getty Images

Gossip – 22:30 - 23:45

Sleaford Mods – 21:00 - 22:00

Yard Act – 19:30 - 20:30

Tba – 18:00 - 19:00

Fat White Family – 16:30 - 17:30

Soccer Mommy – 15:15 - 16:00

Mannequin Pussy – 14:00 - 14:45

High Vis – 12:45 - 13:30

Kneecap – 11:30 - 12:15

Woodsies – Sunday

James Blake
James Blake
Sarah Anne Cohen via Getty Images

James Blake – 21:30 - 22:45

Romy – 20:00 – 21:00

Kim Gordon – 18:30 - 19:30

Alvvays – 17:00 - 18:00

Blondshell – 15:30 - 16:30

Newdad – 14:00 - 15:00

The KS – 12:30 - 13:30

Jayahadadream – 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage – Friday

Fontaines D.C.
Fontaines D.C.
NBC via Getty Images

Fontaines D.C. – 23:00 - 00:15

King Krule – 21:15 - 22:15

Aurora –19:30 – 20:30

Dexys – 18:00 – 19:00

This Is the Kit – 16:30 - 17:30

The Mary Wallopers – 15:15 - 16:00

Barry Can’t Swim – 14:00 - 14:45

Moonchild Sanelly – 12:45 - 13:30

Lynks – 11:30 - 12:10

The Park Stage – Saturday

Peggy Gou
Peggy Gou
Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Peggy Gou – 23:00 - 00:15

Orbital – 21:15 - 22:15

The Breeders – 19:30 - 20:30

Lankum – 18:00 - 19:00

Arooj Aftab – 16:30 - 17:30

Otoboke Beaver – 15:15 - 16:00

Bar Italia – 14:00 - 14:45

Kara Jackson – 12:45 - 13:30

Johnny Flynn – 11:10 - 12:10

The Park Stage – Sunday

Ghetts
Ghetts
Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images

London Grammar – 21:15 - 22:30

Ghetts – 19:30 - 20:30

Mount Kimbie – 18:00 - 19:00

Baxter Dury – 16:30 - 17:30

Mdou Moctar – 15:15 - 16:00

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – 14:00 - 14:45

Lime Garden – 12:45 - 13:30

Problem Patterns – 11:30 - 12:15

Avalon Stage – Friday

Kate Nash
Kate Nash
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Skindred – 23:05 - 00:20

Kate Nash – 21:35 - 22:35

Haircut 100 – 20:05 - 21:05

Lulu – 18:35 - 19:35

Frank Turner – 17:05 - 18:05

Billie Marten – 15:40 - 16:40

The Deep Blue – 14:20 - 15:10

The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican – 13:00 - 13:50

Avalon Stage – Saturday

The Magic Numbers musician Romeo Stodart
The Magic Numbers musician Romeo Stodart
Harry Herd via Getty Images

New Model Army – 23:10 - 00:20

The Magic Numbers – 21:40 - 22:40

Shaznay Lewis – 20:10 - 21:10

BC Camplight – 18:40 - 19:40

Flyte – 17:10 - 18:10

Lucy Spraggan – 15:40 - 16:40

Cut Capers – 14:15 - 15:10

Elles Bailey – 12:50 - 13:45

Old Time Sailors – 11:30 - 12:20

Avalon Stage – Sunday

The Feeling
The Feeling
Lorne Thomson via Getty Images

The Feeling – 22:50 - 23:50

Caity Baser – 21:20 - 22:20

The Cat Empire – 19:55 - 20:55

Baby Queen – 18:20 - 19:20

The Go! Team – 16:50 - 17:50

The Scratch – 15:25 - 16:20

Toyah & Robert – 13:55 - 14:55

Kingfishr – 12:35 - 13:25

The Ayoub Sisters – 11:30 - 12:10

The full line-up and stage times for Glastonbury 2024 can be found here.

