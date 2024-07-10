Glen Powell Recruits His Parents To Help Promote His New Movie And It's All Kinds Of Adorable

Glen Powell at the Twisters premiere earlier this week via Associated Press

Glen Powell has revealed fans should look out for a cameo from his parents in his new film Twisters.

The Anyone But You star joins an impressive cast that includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos, Kiernan Shipka, Daryl McCormack and Sasha Lane in the new disaster movie, which serves as a sequel to 1996′s Twister.

However, in a TikTok posted on the film’s official TikTok, Glen revealed he had two even more “special” co-stars on one day of shooting in the form of his parents.

The adorable clip takes us all behind the scenes of being on set with his parents, from bantering in the makeup chair through to wardrobe to the drive to the shoot itself.

Glen Powell with his parents behind the scenes of Twisters TikTok/Twisters

“It’s the big rodeo scene, but what makes it even more special, the layer within the layer, is my parents are going to be behind me,” Glen enthused.

“Just to get to be with Glen and share the whole experience is so much fun,” his dad added later in the clip.

But Glen’s parents aren’t the only ones he’s roped in to help promote his latest project.

Another clip posted on Twisters’ TikTok page, this time at the film’s premiere, shows Glen posing for pictures with Tom Cruise, with whom he previously shared the screen in Top Gun: Maverick.

Glen previously revealed that his parents have cameoed in several more of his films.

“I think they’re a little too comfortable now,” he joked to Jimmy Fallon. “They’ve had a cameo in basically every single movie I’ve done at this point.

“So, like, at first, they were really excited for me to get new roles and stuff. And now, all they’re concerned about is what they are going to do in the movie. It’s like there’s a nepo baby – they’re more like nepo mommy and nepo daddy.”

