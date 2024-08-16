Twisters Star Glen Powell Shares His Take On The 1 Ongoing Debate About The Film's Ending

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos in Twisters Universal

Glen Powell has responded to the continued discourse surrounding his latest film Twisters.

The follow-up to the 1996 disaster movie Twister has largely been well-received by both cinemagoers and critics, there’s one thing plenty of viewers aren’t happy about – the lack of a kiss between the two leads.

While Glen and his co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones did film a kiss between their characters, which should have taken place during the film’s finale, it ultimately wound up on the cutting room floor, leading to plenty of debate about whether the smooch should have been included.

Asked for his thoughts during a new interview with ScreenRant, Glen admitted he was just happy people were talking about the film at all.

Joking that he’s taking the backlash “very personally”, Glen said with a laugh: “I’m sure you’ve seen the behind-the-scenes, where I did get to kiss Daisy Edgar-Jones, which really is all that counts.

“We had a great time, and I’m really proud of the movie.”

Glen at the Twisters premiere last month via Associated Press

He continued: “I really think that even that [backlash] shows that people care, which is really great. I just love how excited people have gotten about that movie, and Daisy and I send each other the TikToks and the gifs.

“There’s so much funny stuff coming out of it. It’s fun. That’s what summer movies are about. It creates this conversation and cultural moment, and people dress up and do the thing. It’s been really awesome. So, kiss or no kiss, everybody’s a winner.”

Daisy previously said of the absent kiss: “I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually. I think there’s something really wonderful about it feeling like there’s a continuation.

“This isn’t the end of their story. They’re united by their shared passion for something.”