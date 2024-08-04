Glen Powell's Parents Have Made Cameos In All Of His Films – Here’s Where To Spot The Best Ones

via Associated Press

Glen Powell may be a Hollywood A-lister at his absolute peak right now, but he’s still a wholesome family guy deep down.

The actor has been on the rise in recent years thanks to his roles in Top Gun: Maverick, Anyone But You, Hit Man and Twisters, and now he’s firmly in certified movie star territory.

Advertisement

But he’s never forgotten just who got him to where he is today. In fact, Glen has been able to repay his parents in a way – by getting them cameos in all of his movies.

“Literally since Spy Kids 3, I think they’ve been in every one,” Glen shared in a recent interview with The Today Show.

Here’s Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr.’s best cameos across Glen’s impressive resume, if you can hit the pause button quick enough to spot them.

Twisters (2024)

“They get quite a few frames in this movie,” Glen recently told US Weekly of his latest blockbuster.

“They have some very good screen time, and they’re in the cowboy hats and the boots and the whole get up. They look great. I mean, they’re from Texas, so they should look very comfortable in that look. They nailed it.”

Advertisement

One scene where you can find them in full frame is at the rodeo, where they’re sat just behind Glen and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

thinking about how glen powell’s parents have featured in all of his movies since spy kids 3 including twisters where they sat behind them at the rodeo 😭 pic.twitter.com/5MdUP6auMj — ۟ (@lilliboxd) July 22, 2024

Anyone But You (2023)

In what is undoubtedly one of the most hilarious scenes from Glen’s box office smash rom-com Anyone But You, co-star Sydney Sweeney clambers over Cyndy and Glen Sr. in an attempt to steal a bite of her co-star’s cookie.

Cyndy even gets a shot all to herself when she pulls her eye mask up to investigate the commotion before going back to sleep.

Advertisement

Hit Man (2023)

Glen’s parents were featured in a couple different scenes in Richard Linklater’s new rom-com Hit Man. Cyndy is a juror in a courtroom scene, while Glen Sr. can be seen wearing aviators behind his son in another moment.

They were also clearly keen to be involved in the press run, keeping him humble by trolling him with signs at the premiere reading “stop trying to make Glen Powell happen” and “it’s never gonna happen”.

via Associated Press

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Remember when Miles Teller belted Great Balls of Fire in that absolute riot of a scene in Top Gun: Maverick? Well, Glen’s parents were two of the lucky patrons who got to enjoy the performance.

Cyndy told Slash Film that she was worried she might have been cut, but is pretty certain her husband is somewhere in there.

Advertisement

Glen also shared a picture from the set of the film (in which he played pilot Hangman) back in 2022 where his dad is suited up in his own adorable “Hangdad” overalls.

See if you can spot them in the extended version of the performance below.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the perfect Father’s Day movie.



At its core it’s about raising kids to trust themselves and protect others in a dangerous world. And it’s not just a celebration of biological fathers, but of the men who step up in our lives to teach us how to fly. pic.twitter.com/DMkng7oaYU — Glen Powell (@glenpowell) June 19, 2022

‘Everybody Wants Some!!’ (2016)

In Glen’s second film directed by Richard Linklator – about an off-campus college house of unruly baseball players – Glen’s mum played Marge the lunch lady.

During an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Glen revealed that his mother had just had dental surgery, meaning she could remove one of her front teeth.

Advertisement

Glen thought it would be an excellent character choice for her to be missing said tooth, but it was vetoed by the director for being “too much”. Boo!

@latenightseth Glen Powell’s mom was VERY committed to her lunch lady role in Everybody Wants Some. ♬ original sound - Late Night with Seth Meyers

Hidden Figures (2016)

Glen played real-life astronaut and former US senator John Glenn in the Oscar-nominated film about three African-American mathematicians at the centre of a historic space launch in 1962.

Cyndy, meanwhile, is credited on IMDB simply as “NASA woman”.

Sex Ed (2014)

Glen wasn’t even the main character in this Haley Joel Osment comedy, yet he still managed to swing his mum a role as “drunk ATM user”.

Advertisement

The Expendables 3 (2014)

In a cast as star-studded as this one (Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Harrison Ford, Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Glen joining the ensemble as combat veteran and hacker Thorn), Cyndy added one more credit to the movie by playing the role of an art patron.

Red Wing (2013)

When Glen starred in the 2013 romance Red Wing, he had no idea that he’d continue his co-star Bill Paxton’s legacy when he starred in Twisters – after the 1996 film featured Bill in the starring role alongside Helen Hunt.

In this western, Glen’s mum had a humble credit as a bank teller.

Advertisement

The Great Debaters (2007)

Glen appeared in The Great Debators on the Harvard debate team, and momma Powell managed to squeeze onto those credits there too.

Telling the story of the first African-American debate team to compete against a white college in the South, Cyndy appears in the debate audience that’s supporting Harvard.

Spy Kids (2003)

Yep, that’s right. Glen Powell’s folks have been finding their way into their superstar son’s movies since the very beginning.

Cyndy appears as a grown up spy in one blink-and-you-miss it scene. As Glen said in an interview on the Today Show, his parents have indeed “made it since Spy Kids 3”.

Advertisement

Jack & Bobby (2004)

This one is seriously impressive. Glen was literally in one single episode of this acclaimed series about the early life of a progressive President of the United States called Bobby McCallister, which starred the likes of John Slattery, Christine Lahti, Logan Lerman and Bradley Cooper.

But sure enough, Cyndy is credited as a college professor in the pilot episode, which Glen was also in.

What we want to know is, who was the one landing these great gigs in the Powell family?