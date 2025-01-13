Glenn Close Says This Hollywood A-Lister Was Her Best Ever On-Screen Kiss

Glenn Close on Watch What Happens Live last week Bravo

Glenn Close had a reflective moment during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

During her interview on Andy Cohen’s talk show, the eight-time Oscar nominee took part in a game of Plead The Fifth, in which she was asked three killers and was only allowed to abstain from answering one.

First up was a question about her “best on-screen kiss”, which she had a simple answer for.

Smiling to herself, Glenn said: “Robert Redford in The Natural.”

Glenn Close and Robert Redford in the film The Natural Moviestore/Shutterstock

Advertisement

The Fatal Attraction star played Robert Redford’s love interest in the 1984 sports drama, which centred around a fictional baseball player and wound up earning Glenn the third of her Oscar nods.

“I only got to kiss him once,” she lamented. “Maybe we did two takes. But I also threw him out of my apartment in that movie.”

“But I ended up with him,” she quickly quipped.

Advertisement

Andy then posed his second question, asking: “Out of all the roles you’ve been nominated for, is there a performance of yours, or what performance of yours, do you think was, at the time, most deserving of an Oscar?”

“All of them,” the US star responded, before Andy even had an opportunity to finish his question.

Finally, Glenn chose to plead the fifth when asked about which role from her vast oeuvre she only did for the money.

During her 42-year acting career, Glenn has done everything from thrillers, dramas and family movies to comedies and even horrors.

Advertisement

She’ll next be seen in action in Wake Up Dead Man, the third instalment in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series, starring opposite the likes of Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott and, of course, Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc.