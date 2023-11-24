LOADING ERROR LOADING

Global awareness of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip has been provided in large part by a small number of journalists willing to put their health and lives at risk to deliver information about the destruction.

An expected four-day ceasefire is now bringing questions about broader media access to Gaza during the pause in fighting.

Advertisement

However, a spokesperson for Qatari mediators, Majet Al-Ansari, said he does not know of any such plans.

Asked Thursday about media access to the war zone, Al-Ansari told reporters: “Well, I know that a lot of your respective organisations are trying to get people out and get them to safety.”

“I am not aware that the [ceasefire] agreement includes any caveat about getting journalists in,” he said.

He added: “We applaud all of the coverage that the brave journalists have been doing inside.”

Some in the Biden administration are reportedly concerned about greater media access to a region that over the last six weeks has seen residential areas obliterated, hospitals targeted by fighting and life-sustaining supplies dwindling. Protests in support of the Palestinian people have also swept cities around the US.

Advertisement

As Politico reported on Wednesday:

There was some concern in the administration about an unintended consequence of the pause: that it would allow journalists broader access to Gaza and the opportunity to further illuminate the devastation there and turn public opinion on Israel.

US President Joe Biden came out in strong support of Israel after the October 7 massacre in Israel by Hamas fighters sparked the current Israeli assault on Gaza, although he has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against any prolonged occupation of the Palestinian territory.

The US has been providing aid to the Israelis in the form of weapons and intelligence over a span of decades.