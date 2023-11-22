Israel And Hamas Agree Temporary Ceasefire And Hostage Release

Photo taken from southern Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip after an Israeli strike on the Palestinian territory on November 21, 2023. JOHN MACDOUGALL via Getty Images

Israel and the Hamas militants have agreed to a temporary ceasefire after more than six weeks of war.

Under an outline of the deal, the Israeli government said Hamas is to free at least 50 of the roughly 240 hostages taken by the Palestinian militant group during its October 7 attack on the country over a four-day period.

The agreement will see Hamas release 30 children, eight mothers and 12 other women, according to Axios and Haaretz. There will be a temporary ceasefire that will begin with four days and be extended by an another day for every 10 additional hostages released by Hamas, The Associated Press added.

Israel is expected to release about 150 Palestinians, mostly women and children. Israel will also allow 300 aid trucks to enter Gaza per day during the pause in fighting in the Palestinian enclave.

It was not immediately clear when the truce would go into effect.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stressed the ceasefire does not mean the end of the war, vowing to continue Israel’s assault against Hamas after the reprieve ends.

“Tonight, the government approved the outline for the first stage,” the government said in a statement outlining the terms. “The Israeli government, the IDF [Israel Defence Forces] and the security forces will continue the war to return all the abductees, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that Gaza does not renew any threat to the State of Israel.”

Qatar and the US have reportedly been working for weeks with both sides on a potential agreement behind the scenes.

The deal comes after the Hamas chief, Ismail Haniyeh, sent a statement to Reuters early on Tuesday saying they were “close to reaching a truce agreement”.

A Hamas official also told Al Jazeera TV that negotiations had centred around three elements: how long the truce might last, how aid would be delivered into Gaza and the exchange of Hamas’ Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Israel had not commented on the peace talks ahead of the announcement, which followed a vote by Israel’s cabinet.

Anticipation of a truce of some kind had been growing in the run up to the announcement.

Last week, Reuters reported Qatari mediators were looking for Hamas to release 50 hostages in exchange for the freedom of Palestinian prisoners and a three-day ceasefire.

Israeli ambassador to the US, Michael Herzog, said on Sunday he was looking for an agreement “in the coming days”, and Qatar’s PM Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani saying only “very minor” details needed to be resolved.

On Monday, US president Joe Biden said a deal was near.

Hamas launched an unexpected attack on Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking around 240 others hostage, according to Israeli estimates.

Israel then declared war on the Palestinian militants, put the Hamas-run Gaza Strip under siege and launched a series of air strikes. It ordered an evacuation from the north of the territory, displacing around two-thirds of population of 2.3 million, and initiated a ground invasion.

The Hamas-run health ministry of Gaza estimates that more than 13,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The conflict has divided the international community, with some countries calling for a complete ceasefire and others pushing for a humanitarian pause to help aid get into Gaza instead.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has been reluctant to stop the bombardment, even after thousands marched into Jerusalem on Saturday pleading for the government to do whatever possible to free the hostages.

He reportedly told representatives of the hostages’ families on Monday evening that the release of the hostages and the defeat of Hamas is “equally important”.

Israeli officials have maintained that only military pressure on Hamas will trigger a hostage release through a potential peace agreement which could include a temporary ceasefire.