Israel-Hamas War: What's The Difference Between A Ceasefire And A Humanitarian Pause?

A protester holds a 'Ceasefire now' placard during the demonstration in London. SOPA Images via Getty Images

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, the international community’s call for some form of intervention for the Palestinian territory of Gaza is getting louder.

But, some are pleading for a ceasefire; others pressing for a humanitarian pause. So what’s the difference – and what would each one mean for the war?

Advertisement

What is a ceasefire?

The website for the Peace Agreements Database describes ceasefire as the antonym of the military phrase, “open fire”. It’s a long-term “cessation of hostilities” according to the United Nations’ website.

It’s seen as a crucial part of the peace process, and usually indicates a willingness from both parties to end all hostilities and violence.

It can be a verbal or written agreement, with public or secret terms, and is sometimes initiated by a third party mediator.

What is a humanitarian pause?

The UN defines this as a “temporary cessation of hostilities” so humanitarian aid can be taken into the war zones.

Advertisement

It lasts for a defined period and occurs in a specific area – meaning violence is expected to continue at some point.

Much of the international community are calling for this kind of temporary decision because the Palestinian territory of Gaza has been under siege for more than three weeks.

Food, fuel and goods imports have been blocked by Israeli forces, along with electricity and most water supplies, in retaliation for the Palestinian militants Hamas’ massacre on Israeli soil on October 7.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claims more than 8,000 people have been killed since the war began. Israel claims 1,400 people on Israeli soil have been killed in the same period.

Who doesn’t want a ceasefire – and why?

Ceasefires can be seen as a chance for either party to reload or remobilise.

The UK government, the EU and the US have all taken a similar view, that a humanitarian pause is the way forward.

Advertisement

However, on Friday, only 14 countries opposed a Jordanian motion calling for a sustained humanitarian truce at the UN general assembly.

By 120 votes to 14 – and 45 countries abstaining – Jordan’s motion, which also called for the unconditional release of captives, went through.

BREAKING: UN General Assembly ADOPTS resolution on “protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” on the ongoing Gaza crisis



FOR: 120

AGAINST: 14

ABSTAIN: 45



LIVE COVERAGEhttps://t.co/MOnKoTdNsb pic.twitter.com/WG68GaxMMV — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) October 27, 2023

The UK, Ukraine, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada and Australia, were among the countries choosing to abstain from the motion.

Education minister Robert Halfon explained that the UK did not back the “effective ceasefire” because there was no explicit condemnation of Hamas.

Advertisement

He also told Sky News: “The government have been absolutely clear that a ceasefire at this time is not the answer.

“As ceasefire at this time would allow Hamas to regroup, it doesn’t mean release of the hostages, there’s no guarantee Hamas would keep the ceasefire – they haven’t kept ceasefires in the past.

“But that is different to having a humanitarian port to allow aid to get through.”

'Why did the UK not vote in favour of an effective ceasefire at the UN General Assembly?' - @KayBurley



"A ceasefire at this time is not the answer" as it would "allow Hamas to regroup", says Education Minister @halfon4harlowMP.https://t.co/6t6IxsxeQ0



📺 Sky 501/ YouTube pic.twitter.com/9GlGeqR9ME — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 30, 2023

The US chose not to back the motion at all, instead of just abstaining. Like many other Western allies, Washington wanted the motion to explicitly mention Hamas, rather than just condemning “all attacks of violence”. The motion did not explain that the hostages were held by Hamas, either.

However, this does not mean it’s a binding decision.

Only the UN security council can pass binding motions on such matters – and they cannot do so right now without Russia or the US using their veto power and they’re backing opposite sides in the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

The issue is also affecting the UK’s Labour Party.

Labour mayors Sadiq Khan and Andy Burnham, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, all called for a ceasefire – while leader Sir Keir Starmer has not.