MPs Have Voted Against Calls For A Ceasefire In The Israel-Hamas War

People walk amid the destruction following Israeli bombing on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. SAID KHATIB via Getty Images

The House of Commons has rejected calls for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

MPs voted by 293 to 125 against an SNP motion calling on the government to “join with the international community in urgently pressing all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire”.

That was despite a major rebellion by 58 Labour MPs - including eight frontbenchers - who defied Keir Starmer to vote with the Scottish nationalists.

Advertisement

One rebel, Yasmin Qureshi, resigned as shadow women and equalities minister shortly before the vote.

She said: “The scale of bloodshed in Gaza is unprecedented. Tonight, I will vote for an immediate ceasefire.

“We must call for an end to the carnage to protect innocents lives and end human suffering.”

Earlier, the Commons had voted by 290 to 183 against a Labour call for immediate “humanitarian pauses” in the conflict to allow aid to get through to civilians in Gaza.