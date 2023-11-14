Exclusive: Keir Starmer Will Put Labour's Position On Israel-Hamas War To A Commons Vote

Keir Starmer is under pressure to back a ceasefire. Jacob King - PA Images via Getty Images

Keir Starmer is to put Labour’s policy on the war between Israel and Hamas to a Commons vote in a bid to prevent a major frontbench rebellion, HuffPost UK can reveal.

The Labour leader is continuing to resist calls from dozens of his own MPs to back a ceasefire in the conflict.

Advertisement

The SNP has also called for an immediate end to hostilities and has tabled an amendment to a motion on the King’s Speech, which is due to be debated in parliament tomorrow.

It has now emerged that Labour has tabled its own amendment outlining its calls for “humanitarian pauses” in the fighting to allow aid to get into Gaza - but stopping short of a full ceasefire.

Labour bosses hope the move will prevent a major rebellion by its MPs, who will be ordered to vote for that rather than the SNP amendment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.