13 Confusing Words Your Doctor Uses, Decoded

New guidance from the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges sets out a series of steps to make letters and emails less confusing for patients and easier to digest. One piece of advice is that doctors should write in “plain English” when penning letters to patients, rather than using confusing medical terms or Latin.

This is precisely why hospital doctors are being encouraged to write directly to patients they see, to explain a diagnosis or test results in simplistic terms.

There are more than five million outpatient clinic letters written every month across the NHS in England. Typically, patients are copied into letters sent between hospitals and GPs. But for those without a medical background, deciphering what’s written on each page can be hard-going.

The initiative, which is supported by the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP), has been led by Dr Hugh Rayner, a kidney specialist who first started writing directly to patients in 2005.

“I’ve only ever had positive feedback from patients and GPs,” he said. “The change may seem small but it has a big effect.”

The guidance recommends several changes to make doctor and patient correspondence easier to digest, including:

:: Sentences should be shorter.

:: Use “plain English” where possible instead of medical jargon, Latin or complicated phrases. For example, “twice daily” instead of “bd”.

:: Explain acronyms.

:: Explain what the results of tests mean. If they are upsetting, phone the patient instead.

:: Use images instead of words where possible. For example, charts, graphs or diagrams.

:: If the patient has a visual impairment, ask if large print would help.

:: For children and young people, include information that is appropriate for their age.

:: Use the second and first person pronouns rather than writing in the third person and use active rather than passive verbs.

:: Avoid words that are open to misinterpretation. Chronic is often taken to mean ‘really bad’ rather than ‘long-standing’, which is the medical definition.