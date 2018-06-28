One of Britain’s biggest trade unions has waded into a bitter Labour row over radical plans to give party members the right to elect local council leaders.

Blogging for HuffPost, the GMB’s Tom Warnett backs the idea of subjecting town hall chiefs – many of whom are from the ‘moderate’ wing of the party - to a ballot of local members and trade unionists.

The plans are being considered as part of Labour’s internal ‘Democracy Review’, the findings of which are due to be published before the annual conference in September.

Backers of the idea say it will create more ‘Corbyn councils’, like Haringey in London, that better reflect the priorities of pro-Jeremy Corbyn party members who have joined since he became leader in 2015.

But the proposal has been fiercely opposed by the party’s local government bosses, who prefer the current system that allows council group leaders to be chosen only by fellow councillors.

Nick Forbes, who leads Newcastle City Council and sits on the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), warned on Wednesday that the proposal would be “unworkable”, expensive, possibly illegal and guaranteed to spark “endless infighting”.