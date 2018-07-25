‘Gogglebox’ star Stephen Webb has married his partner, Daniel Lustig, at a ceremony in France.
After tying the knot at Chateau de Lisse in Lot-et-Garonne, Gascony, earlier this week, the happy couple have shared pictures from their big day online:
Their wedding cake was so impressive that the Chateau’s staff posted a snap of it on their Instagram:
Stephen and Daniel are now enjoying their honeymoon in the South of France.
The couple got engaged two and a half years ago, when Stephen proposed during a romantic holiday in Agra, India.
Stephen currently appears on ‘Gogglebox’ alongside his mother but first found fame on the show while critiquing the latest television shows with ex-boyfriend Chris Steed.