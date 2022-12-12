Dame Emma Thompson, Eddie Redmayne, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy, Lily James, Lesley Manville and Daniel Craig are among the British names who have received nominations ahead of the 80th Golden Globes.
The 2023 nominations were announced by comedic father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.
Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick led the category for Best Motion Picture: Drama, alongside Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tar.
Titles nominated for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy included The Banshees Of Insherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.
Olivia Colman was among the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama for her turn in Empire Of Light.
She was joined by Cate Blanchett as well as Viola Davis, Ana De Armas and Michelle Williams.
Blanchett was nominated for Tar, Davis for The Woman King, De Armas for Blonde and Williams for The Fabelmans.
In the parallel category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Drama, Brendan Fraser earned a nomination for his performance in The Whale.
He was joined by Bill Nighy, who received a nod for Living, Hugh Jackman for The Son, Austin Butler for Elvis and Jeremy Pope for The Inspection.
Dame Emma was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy, for her role in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.
She was nominated alongside Anya Taylor Joy, Margot Robbie, Lesley Manville and Michelle Yeoh in the category.
Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes and Colin Farrell were nominated in the parallel category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy.
Taylor Swift is due to take on fellow pop megastars Rihanna and Lady Gaga in the category for Best Original Song, each receiving a nomination for Carolina, Lift Me Up, and Hold My Hand, respectively.
Other nominees include Naatu Naatu, from the film RRR and Ciao Papa, from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
Elsewhere, no women were nominated in the category for Best Director at this year’s awards.
James Cameron was nominated for his highly anticipated Avatar sequel, alongside Martin McDonagh for The Banshees Of Inisherin, and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans.
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received a nod for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as did Baz Luhrmann for Elvis.
It comes after the 2022 Golden Globes were held behind closed doors after its organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), faced heavy criticism over diversity issues within the organisation.
The typically star-studded and joke-filled event was replaced by periodic updates from the Golden Globes website and official social media accounts, after NBC refused to air the show.
But the HFPA announced that the 2023 ceremony would see the organisation make greater efforts to diversify its voting pool.
Last week comedian Jerrod Carmichael was announced as host, with the ceremony due to take place on Tuesday 10 January.
See the full list of nominees below...
FILM
Best picture, drama: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Best picture, musical or comedy: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Triangle of Sadness.”
Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”
Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Hugh Jackman, “The Son”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection.”
Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”; Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Best actor, musical or comedy: Diego Calva, “Babylon”; Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu.”
Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said.”
Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brad Pitt, “Babylon”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”
Animated: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Inu-Oh”; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “Turning Red.”
Non-English Language: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985”; “Close”; “Decision to Leave”; “RRR.”
Screenplay: Todd Field, “Tár”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans.”
Director: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”
Original score: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”
TELEVISION
Drama series: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “House of the Dragon”; “Ozark”; “Severance.”Comedy series: “Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; Wednesday.”Limited Series: “Black Bird”; “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; “Pam and Tommy”; “The Dropout”; “The White Lotus.”
Actress, drama series: Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”; Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”; Zendaya, “Euphoria.”
Actor, drama series: Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”; Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”; Diego Luna, “Andror”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Adam Scott, “Severance.”
Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”
Actor, comedy or musical series: Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; Bill Hader, “Barry”; “Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear.”
Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”; Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”; Lily James, “Pam & Tommy”; Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”; Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”
Actor, limited series: Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”; Colin Firth, “The Staircase”; Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Evan Peters, “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy.”
Supporting actor, limited series: F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”; Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”; Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”; Richard Jenkins, ““Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Seth Rogen, “Pam & Tommy.”
Supporting actress, limited series: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”; Claire Danes, “Fleishman is in Trouble”; Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”; Niecy Nash, “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”; Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus.”