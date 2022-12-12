FILM

Best picture, drama: “Avatar: The Way of Water”; “Elvis”; “The Fabelmans”; “Tár”; “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “Babylon”; “The Banshees of Inisherin”; “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; “Triangle of Sadness.”

Best actress, drama: Cate Blanchett, “Tár”; Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light”; Viola Davis, “The Woman King”; Ana de Armas, “Blonde”; Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

Best actor, drama: Austin Butler, “Elvis”; Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”; Hugh Jackman, “The Son”; Bill Nighy, “Living”; Jeremy Pope, “The Inspection.”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”; Margot Robbie, “Babylon”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Menu”; Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”; Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Diego Calva, “Babylon”; Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”; Adam Driver, “White Noise”; Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Ralph Fiennes, “The Menu.”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”; Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Jamie Lee Curtis,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Dolly de Leon, “Triangle of Sadness”; Carey Mulligan, “She Said.”

Supporting Actor: Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Brad Pitt, “Babylon”; Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”; Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse.”

Animated: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; “Inu-Oh”; Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”; “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”; “Turning Red.”

Non-English Language: “All Quiet on the Western Front”; “Argentina, 1985”; “Close”; “Decision to Leave”; “RRR.”

Screenplay: Todd Field, “Tár”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Sarah Polley, “Women Talking”; Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, “The Fabelmans.”

Director: James Cameron, “Avatar: The Way of Water”; Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”; Baz Luhrmann, “Elvis”; Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans.”

Original score: Carter Burwell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”; Alexandre Desplat, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”; Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Women Talking”; Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”; John Williams, “The Fabelmans.”

TELEVISION