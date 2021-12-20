Good Morning Britain Pulled From Christmas Schedules Over Covid Fears

Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins on Monday's Good Morning Britain ITV

ITV has pulled planned episodes of Good Morning Britain from the Christmas schedules over Covid fears.

The breakfast show was due to air between 29 and 31 December, but bosses have axed the show “to protect our teams”.

The Sun reports that the show will air from 6am as planned for the rest of this week.

ITV confirmed that a special GMB Christmas Day show will also air from 7 to 9am.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “GMB was due to be on air from Weds 29 – Fri 31 December 2021 but due to the pandemic and to protect our teams, we have decided to give them an extended break.

“GMB will not broadcast next week, but will be back on air on Tues 4 Jan 2022.”

Monday’s edition of Good Morning Britain was presented by Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins.

Fellow star Sean Fletcher is currently in isolation after testing positive for the virus.

Regular host Susanna Reid is on a scheduled break at present, although she is set to feature on the Christmas Day edition.

Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh hosting the show last week Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Lorraine Kelly’s self-titled breakfast show, which usually follows Good Morning Britain, faced last-minute changes on Monday.

It was forced to merge with GMB and share the same studio, as had been done during the first lockdown due to Covid.

Ranvir Singh, who is one of GMB’s main presenters, was also missing from her guest-hosting role on Lorraine, with Andi Peters drafted in to replace her.