Good News — This Is When The UK Can Expect Sunny, Warm Days To Return

Of course, after so many months of awful winter weather, the sun was warmly (sorry) welcomed back to our skies over the last couple of weeks, with even a heatwave over a bank holiday! What a concept!

However, of course, Mother Nature is back to humble this small island this week and remind us what our weather truly is at heart: miserable.

Advertisement

Yes, that’s right, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain across the UK for today and tomorrow.

On their website, the Met Office said: “Heavy rain is likely to bring some transport disruption and possible flooding in a few places.”

This rain is set to hit mostly western shores with the southwest of England, south of Wales and Northern Ireland expected to be impacted.

Lovely.

Of course, our only choice here is to be optimists and look forward to sunnier days returning.

When will the weather improve in the UK?

Fortunately, we can get back to enjoying the sun much sooner than you think.

According to the Met Office’s forecast for this weekend, better weather is just around the corner.

The weather experts said: “Temperatures [will be] generally around or just a little above average, though with winds tending to be light, still feeling warm in sunnier areas.

Advertisement

“Over the weekend there are signs that showers may start to ease from the north with drier, more settled conditions probably becoming established for a time.”

So, this grim weather IS going to ease off soon and we can return to something akin to spring weather.

However, you might want to make the most of this brief respite as the rest of May is set to be a soggy affair as the Met Office has said unsettled conditions are likely to continue into June, when the weather should improve and be a little more stable.

May showers bring June... flowers? No?