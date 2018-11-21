Two men have died after they were hit by a car as they were helping the driver of an overturned vehicle.

The pair had been helping the motorist on the London-bound carriageway of the A20 at Swanley, Kent, at 11am on Tuesday when the accident happened.

“Two men were assisting the driver of an overturned silver Vauxhall Astra when they were in collision with a silver Mercedes, ” a spokesman for Kent Police said.