Google Maps has added a new feature designed to help those in a wheelchair travel around London.
The new Wheelchair Accessible mode should uses public transport information to help create a route that includes easy access for those with a wheelchair or buggy.
Once the route has been entered, the person simply ticks the box that says Wheelchair accessible and the route is then updated to include stations that have the necessary facilities.
At the moment the service is only available in a small number of cities including New York, London, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney. However, Google Maps’ accessibility team are working to add new locations all the time.
While there have already been reports that the service isn’t perfect, Google’s also adding in extra layers of reassurance including the ability to check out locations with Street View ahead of time and also utilising the Local Guides to make sure any temporary closures or changes are noted on the site.