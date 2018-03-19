All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • TECH
    19/03/2018 15:44 GMT

    Google Maps Now Helps Wheelchair Users Navigate London's Public Transport

    Google has added a new 'Wheelchair accessibility' mode to its Maps app.

    Google Maps has added a new feature designed to help those in a wheelchair travel around London.

    The new Wheelchair Accessible mode should uses public transport information to help create a route that includes easy access for those with a wheelchair or buggy.

    HuffPost UK

    Once the route has been entered, the person simply ticks the box that says Wheelchair accessible and the route is then updated to include stations that have the necessary facilities.

    At the moment the service is only available in a small number of cities including New York, London, Tokyo, Mexico City, Boston, and Sydney. However, Google Maps’ accessibility team are working to add new locations all the time.

    Google

    While there have already been reports that the service isn’t perfect, Google’s also adding in extra layers of reassurance including the ability to check out locations with Street View ahead of time and also utilising the Local Guides to make sure any temporary closures or changes are noted on the site. 

    MORE:londoneverybodygoogle mapsAccessibility

    Conversations