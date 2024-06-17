'I'm Lucky To Be Standing Here': Gordon Ramsay Opens Up About 'Brutal' Bike Accident

Gordon Ramsay was involved in a serious bike accident last week.
In a candid Instagram video, the TV chef revealed he’d been cycling in Connecticut when he was involved in a road accident that left him “really shaken”.
He added that the aftermath of the accident had been “brutal”, showing footage of his bashed-up helmet and tattered biking clothes, as well as a bruise that appeared to cover much of his body.
Gordon told his followers: “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here. Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing.
“But honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets. I don’t care how short the journey is. These helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”
“I’m lucky to be standing here,” he reiterated. “I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”
In the video’s caption, Gordon added: “This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.
“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but I’m most thankful for my helmet that saved my life.”
Last year, former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker also spoke about the importance of wearing a bike helmet after being involved in an accident of his own.