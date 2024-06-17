'I'm Lucky To Be Standing Here': Gordon Ramsay Opens Up About 'Brutal' Bike Accident

Gordon Ramsay Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay was involved in a serious bike accident last week.

In a candid Instagram video, the TV chef revealed he’d been cycling in Connecticut when he was involved in a road accident that left him “really shaken”.

He added that the aftermath of the accident had been “brutal”, showing footage of his bashed-up helmet and tattered biking clothes, as well as a bruise that appeared to cover much of his body.

Gordon told his followers: “Honestly, I’m lucky to be here. Those incredible trauma surgeons, doctors, nurses in the hospitals looked after me this week, they were amazing.

“But honestly, you’ve got to wear helmets. I don’t care how short the journey is. These helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”

“I’m lucky to be standing here,” he reiterated. “I’m in pain. It’s been a brutal week. And I’m sort of getting through it.”

In the video’s caption, Gordon added: “This week I had a really bad accident while riding my bike in Connecticut. I’m doing OK and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato.

“I’m thankful for all the doctors, nurses and staff at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London who looked after me and checked me out, but I’m most thankful for my helmet that saved my life.”