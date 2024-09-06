Gordon Ramsay Gets Very Candid About Most 'Embarrassing' Part Of Recovery From 'Brutal' Bike Accident

Gordon Ramsay via Associated Press

Gordon Ramsay has opened up about his recovery after he was involved in a serious road accident earlier this year.

Back in June, the TV chef revealed that he had been cycling in Connecticut when he was involved in an accident that left him “really shaken” both physically and emotionally.

In a candid Instagram post, Gordon revealed he’d been left with a bruise covering his entire torso in the wake of the “brutal” accident, telling fans he was “lucky to be standing here” at all.

The Kitchen Nightmares star has now opened up more about the aftermath of the accident in an interview with Men’s Health.

Sharing the most “embarrassing” part of his recovery, he admitted that in the beginning, he “couldn’t even put my fucking socks and pants on”, and needed to be dressed by his assistnat.

“I felt like a fucking 95-year-old man,” Gordon recalled. “Asking a 30-year-old kid to put my fucking underpants on was embarrassing.”

He also opened up more about the accident itself, explaining that he was cycling downhill at speed when his front wheel went into a pothole, leaving him “catapulted through the air”.

Not realising the seriousness of the situation, Gordon attempted to continue cycling, only to discover his bike helmet had been split in two, and there was “blood everywhere”.

In his initial Instagram post, Gordon highlighted the importance of wearing a bike helmet, claiming that his saved his life.

“You’ve got to wear helmets, I don’t care how short the journey is,” he insisted. “These helmets cost money, but they’re crucial, even with a kid’s short journey, they’ve got to wear a helmet.”