Gemma Atkinson Addresses Rumours About Gorka Marquez's Strictly Come Dancing Future

Gemma Atkinson has shut down rumours her partner Gorka Marquez is set to leave Strictly Come Dancing.

A recent report in The Sun had claimed the professional dancer was readying to quit the BBC ballroom show after seven years.

An unnamed source suggested Gorka was disappointed not to have lifted the Glitterball trophy during this month’s final with partner Helen Skelton.

However, Gemma insisted the reported were “untrue”, writing on Instagram: “Keep being sent this. Wish I hadn’t said to all backstage crew ‘see you next year’ now.”

She then continued: “Obvs this isn’t true at all! Same as it wasn’t true about Gio last year. Merry Christmas!”

Gorka partnered Helen Skelton on the most recent series of Strictly Guy Levy via PA Media

Gorka, who joined the Strictly in 2016, himself recently responded to comments about his reaction to the result of this year’s finale.

At the climax of the live final, some viewers noticed that Gorka had a rather less animated response to Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal’s win than some of the other stars present.

Responding to the accusations about his losing face during an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live (via Digital Spy), the Spanish dancer said: “I wasn’t fuming but I wanted Helen to finish the season with the cherry on top. But I was very happy for Hamza and Jowita – they’ve been amazing.”