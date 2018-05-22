Government Clean Air Strategy 'Like Using Water Pistol On A Wildfire'

Government plans to tackle the UK’s toxic air have been likened to “using a water pistol on a wildfire”.

Environment secretary Michael Gove will unveil a Clean Air Strategy on Tuesday, aimed at halving the number of people living in areas where air pollution exceeds health guidelines within the next seven years.

The proposals, which ministers say go hand-in-hand with plans to cut the number of petrol and diesel vehicles on the roads, will see councils given new powers to improve air quality in their local areas and clampdown on the level of pollutants caused by farming.

Local government will also be given access to a new tool allowing them to estimate the economic impact of air pollution in their area, including cumulative cost for diseases where there is a strong association with air pollution, such as strokes and childhood asthma.

But critics say despite acknowledging toxic air is the fourth biggest risk to public health after cancer, obesity and heart disease - and responsible for 40,000 early deaths every year - the government is failing to take the issue seriously.

“While thousands of people are dying early from filthy air, the government has postured and prevaricated,” said Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas.

“It’s good to see a strategy finally published - but the details of this plan look extremely underwhelming. The government is using a water pistol to put out the air pollution wildfire.”