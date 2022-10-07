Minister To Reverse Scrapping Free Remembrance Services Train Travel For Veterans

Wreaths laid at the Cenotaph war memorial on Whitehall after the National Service Of Remembrance. Hollie Adams via Getty Images

The transport secretary is to reverse a decision to scrap free train travel for military veterans to attend remembrance services.

On Friday evening, the Guardian reported the government was said to have revoked the offer, previously funded by the public purse in 2021, because the cost to the taxpayer would be “too great”.

Advertisement

The decision was revealed in an internal briefing for staff by the Rail Delivery Group, which represents rail companies. A RDG spokesperson confirmed “we are unable to offer free travel to veterans on Remembrance Sunday this year”.

But following an immediate online backlash from senior Tories – among others – it was reported by the PA News agency that transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is looking at reversing the move.

It added neither Trevelyan nor her ministers signed off on the decision.

As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.



Our #ArmedForcesCovenant is a commitment to go the extra mile for our military. Train travel for veterans for Remembrance remains free. https://t.co/G9boj4g6zZ — Anne-Marie Trevelyan (@annietrev) October 7, 2022

Our military veterans have given of themselves to protect us all. It cannot be right to remove this small piece of recognition for their service to the country.



I trust @transportgovuk ministers will urgently review and reverse this. https://t.co/4R5zg1wF9u — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 7, 2022

Advertisement

.@annietrev in her 7 years in Parliament has done more for veterans than most of those who never stop banging on about their own service.



But if you take your Veterans Minister out of cabinet, smash it together with another brief (Min AF) & no-one takes responsibility.. voila. https://t.co/5qU6s1jMzU — Rt Hon Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) October 7, 2022

In response to the suggestion the offer had been scrapped, she tweeted: “As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.

“Our #ArmedForcesCovenant is a commitment to go the extra mile for our military. Train travel for veterans for remembrance remains free.”

Former transport secretary Grant Shapps had said ministers should “urgently” review the decision.

“Our military veterans have given of themselves to protect us all,” he said.