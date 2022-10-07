Minister To Reverse Scrapping Free Remembrance Services Train Travel For Veterans

The transport secretary is to reverse a decision to scrap free train travel for military veterans to attend remembrance services.
On Friday evening, the Guardian reported the government was said to have revoked the offer, previously funded by the public purse in 2021, because the cost to the taxpayer would be “too great”.
The decision was revealed in an internal briefing for staff by the Rail Delivery Group, which represents rail companies. A RDG spokesperson confirmed “we are unable to offer free travel to veterans on Remembrance Sunday this year”.
But following an immediate online backlash from senior Tories – among others – it was reported by the PA News agency that transport secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is looking at reversing the move.
It added neither Trevelyan nor her ministers signed off on the decision.
In response to the suggestion the offer had been scrapped, she tweeted: “As a proud champion of our armed forces, I’m appalled by reports veterans would pay for their travel to commemorate the fallen. Incorrect.
“Our #ArmedForcesCovenant is a commitment to go the extra mile for our military. Train travel for veterans for remembrance remains free.”
Former transport secretary Grant Shapps had said ministers should “urgently” review the decision.
“Our military veterans have given of themselves to protect us all,” he said.
“It cannot be right to remove this small piece of recognition for their service to the country.”