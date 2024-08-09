British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, second right, greets members of the West Midlands Police Force as he arrives at Arden Academy in Solihull, West Midlands, England, Thursday Aug. 8, 2024. via Associated Press

Prime minister Keir Starmer and the government is in a “state of readiness” in case of more far-right violence in the coming days, according to a minister.

Starmer held his third emergency COBRA last night over extremist riots which has swept across the country over the last week and a half.

He reportedly told the police they must stay on “high alert” amid fears more riots could spring up in the coming days.

While the 160 riots expected to flare up on Wednesday evening did not materialise – and only 36 gatherings needed to be policed – authorities are far from relaxed.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council chair Gavin Stephens said that evening was a “turning point” but noted the perpetrators have “not gone away”.

Paymaster general Nick Thomas-Symonds also told the BBC on Friday that the government was in a “state of high readiness”.

He said he would not be commenting on any intelligence about whether there were more riots planned in the coming days, but noted that everyone has seen some information “and in some cases misinformation” being shared online.

The minister said the government “stands ready to help” if anyone would like extra security, as many minority communities – particularly Muslims – say they now feel unsafe.

Almost 500 people have been arrested with more than a dozen convicted of offences and sentenced all over the UK over the riots.

Sentences have ranged from a few months for criminal damage to three years for violent disorder and assaulting a police officer.

The government has briefed that the rapid sentencing of those involved acted as a major deterrent for further riots.

