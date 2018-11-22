Ministers Sold Student Loans Book Worth £3.5bn For £1.7bn To Cut Public Debt

PA Wire/PA Images The first tranche of the student loan book was sold while Prime Minister Theresa May was in power

Ministers who sold off student loans to cut government debt failed to get the best price for the taxpayer and stand accused of being “short-sighted”.

The sale in 2017 of the first tranche of student loans with a face value of £3.5bn raised just £1.7bn - a return of just 48p in the pound, the Public Accounts Committee has found.

The committee’s report says that, according to the Government’s own analysis, had it held on to the loans it would have recouped the £1.7bn sale price in just eight years.

As there was little chance all the loans would be repaid, ministers could not have expected face value but should have sought “the best possible deal”, MPs said.

“In this case, government received too little in return for what it gave up,” the report said.

“Treasury’s focus on reducing its ‘public sector net debt’ measure is a short-sighted approach which fails to convince us that the deal is the best one for public sector finances in the long term.

“The willingness to accept offers from investors if they exceed government’s theoretical ‘opportunity cost’ of holding the assets runs the risk of accepting too low a price.”

Committee chairwoman Meg Hillier said ministers must learn from “the weaknesses of this sale” to get a better deal when the next share of the book is sold.

“When public assets are gone, they’re gone – in the case of this first student loans sale, for too little return,” the Labour MP said.