A man who left a doctor permanently disfigured after attacking him with a knife outside a GP surgery has been found guilty of intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article.

Dean Heywood, 38, was found guilty by a jury after the attack outside Elms Medical Centre in Whitefield, an area of Bury in Greater Manchester in April last year.

Heywood left the GP with “highly visible” and “permanent” facial scarring. He also suffers from daily panic attacks, nightmares and problems sleeping.

The court heard that the locum doctor was putting his briefcase in the boot of his car when he was pinned down by one man while he was slashed six or seven times across the face by another.

“The objective was to disfigure, which was successful,” prosecutor Peter Cadwallader said.

During the three-day trial, the jury heard Heywood, who denied any wrongdoing, was offered £3,000 to carry out the assault.

The court heard that the doctor believed his ex-wife or a member of her family was behind the attack. However, prosecutors were unable to find evidence of this.

“He (the doctor) suggests his ex-wife or at least a member of her family as being behind the attack,“Cadwallader said. “It is not the case that the prosecution have any sufficient evidence other than suspicion to bring any charge against any members of that family.”

Heywood is due to be sentenced in August.