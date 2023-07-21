Internet Meltdown As Man Proposes To Girlfriend During Her Graduation Ceremony In Viral Clip

Twitter/University of Newcastle Hoo boy

Social media has been obsessing over a video appearing to show a man interrupting a woman’s university graduation ceremony to propose.

In the viral clip, posted on Tuesday to Newcastle University’s Twitter and Instagram page but now deleted, an unidentified man pops the question as a woman stands in front of an audience while waiting to collect her certificate.

After her name is called, she walks over to shake hands with the university official, before her partner hoves into view and gets down on one knee in front of her.

She looks shocked, and takes a couple of steps back as the audience begins to clap and cheer. She appears to accept his proposal, although there’s no way to hear what the two are saying.

The clip was shared on the Newcastle University Twitter account with the caption: “There’s more than one way to make your day in King’s Hall memorable.” The Twitter vide was watched more than three million times before being taken down.

The clip was shared widely on TikTok and Twitter, and not all of the responses were negative.

“I think this was super sweet and romantic. What a really special day to remember for them,” one user wrote. “Congratulations to her great achievement and success, and congratulations and best wishes to the beautiful couple!”

But, let’s be honest, most were appalled.

“I’d rather have my graduation ceremony interrupted by Just Stop Oil tbh,” said one.

Another Twitter user commented: “Do you know what the worst thing about this is? All of it.”

“Didn’t you notice her body language? She really doesn’t seem too happy to accept his proposal or ring,” this user responded. “He cornered her into accepting.”

I’ll start with the caveat that I hope they’re happy and congratulations!

A spokesperson for the university said: “The proposal was captured by our graduation live stream during the ceremony earlier this week and was warmly received by those present.