Here's Who Nabbed Nominations For The 2025 Grammy Awards

It’s time to press play on Grammys season.
Nominees for the 67th Grammy Awards were announced by the Recording Academy on Friday morning, leaving music fans with a lot to sound off on.
To drop the news, broadcaster Gayle King and comedian Jim Gaffigan joined forces with a long list of past Grammy winners that included Kylie Minogue, Mark Ronson, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Green Day’s Billy Joe Armstrong and last year’s best new artist, Victoria Monét.
Honoring the work released between September 2023 through this August, this year’s slate of nominations features both Grammy veterans and a charming array of newcomers.
Beyoncé’s most recent release, “Cowboy Carter,” earned 11 nominations, making her the most-nominated artist in the show’s history.
The western-infused album, which the artist herself has declared a “Beyoncé album” and not a country record, will compete in both pop and country categories.
One year after taking home album of the year for her 2022 effort, “Midnights,” pop heavyweight Taylor Swift’s 2024 double album, “The Tortured Poet’s Department,” emerged with six nominations. Her “Fortnight” collaborator Post Malone snagged seven nominations of his own.
It was a breakout year for artists like Chappell Roan and Charli XCX, who secured six and seven nods, respectively.
While Roan is veritable newcomer, rocketing into the public consciousness with the release of her studio debut, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Charli’s sixth full-length album, “Brat,” elevated the English singer from a long-simmering underground pop icon to an inescapable, slime-green cultural phenomenon this past summer.
With seven nominations, Billie Eilish is the now only artist to have her first three albums each nominated for album of the year.
The beef between rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake will now have a chance to play out in the awards sphere. Lamar’s hit Drake diss, “Not Like Us,” received five nods. His rival, who released the album “For All the Dogs” last fall, received none.
There will be plenty more spectacle to come when winners across 94 categories are announced at the 2025 Grammys, set to take place live from Los Angeles on Feb. 2, 2025.
Check out the nominees for some of the key categories below:
Album of the Year
André 3000 - “New Blue Sun”
Beyoncé - “Cowboy Carter”
Billie Eilish - “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
Chappell Roan - “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli XCX - “Brat”
Jacob Collier - “Djesse Vol. 4”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift - “The Tortured Poets Department”
Record of the Year
The Beatles - “Now and Then”
Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX - “360”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”
Song of the Year
Beyoncé - “Texas Hold ’Em”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Please Please Please”
Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone - “Fortnight”
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
Jessi Alexander
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer of the Year
Alissia
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - “Bodyguard”
Billie Eilish - “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan - “Good Luck, Babe!”
Charli XCX - “Apple”
Sabrina Carpenter - “Espresso”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - “The Boy Is Mine – Remix”
Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone - “Levii’s Jeans”
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift - “Us.”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die With a Smile”
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - “Enough (Miami)”
Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos - “When the Sun Shines Again”
Doechii - “Nissan Altima”
Eminem - “Houdini”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - “Like That”
Glorilla - “Yeah Glo!”
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us”
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - “Residuals”
Coco Jones - “Here We Go (Uh Oh)”
Jhené Aiko - “Guidance”
Muni Long - “Made for Me (Live on BET)”
SZA - “Saturn”
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta - “Funk Generation”
Kali Uchis - “Orquídeas”
Kany García - “García”
Luis Fonsi - “El Viaje”
Shakira - “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran”
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles - “Now and Then”
The Black Keys - “Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day - “The American Dream Is Killing Me”
Idles - “Gift Horse”
Pearl Jam - “Dark Matter”
St. Vincent - “Broken Man”
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage the Elephant - “Neon Pill”
Fontaines D.C. - “Starburster”
Kim Gordon - “Bye Bye”
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - “Song of the Lake”
St. Vincent - “Flea”
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé - “16 Carriages”
Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman”
Jelly Roll - “I Am Not Okay”
Kacey Musgraves - “The Architect”
Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Best Musical Theater Album
“Hell’s Kitchen”
“Merrily We Roll Along”
“The Notebook”
“The Outsiders”
“Suffs”
“The Wiz”