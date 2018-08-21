This year’s batch of ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestants have been unveiled, ahead of the new series.
The dozen amateur bakers who will be entering the tent for the Channel 4 show include a techno DJ and a mental health worker, in the most varied line-up yet.
They will be competing week-by-week in a series of challenges, in the hope of impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.
Hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will also be on hand to provide a congratulatory hug after a brilliant bake, or lend a shoulder to cry on after a cookery calamity.
With only a week to go until the baking behemoth returns to our screens, get to know all the new contestants a little better below...
Age: 26
Occupation: Software project manager
Did you know? Manon was born in France but only discovered her passion for baking when she moved to London.
Age: 30
Occupation: Research scientist
Did you know? Rahul moved to the UK seven years ago on a university scholarship, and has developed a fusion style of baking.
Age: 56
Occupation: Retired
Did you know? Terry is a former cabin crew member and also worked as a prosthetic technician.
Age: 29
Occupation: Project manager
Did you know? Ruby says she was inspired by her mother's Indian sweets as a child.
Age: 30
Occupation: Civil servant/Techno DJ
Did you know? Sheffield-born Luke has been baking for 20 years.
Age: 33
Occupation: Countryside recreation officer
Did you know? Imelda applied for the show after being inspired by her mum, who taught her how to bake.
Age: 47
Occupation: Blood courier
Did you know? Jon is a father of four and loves to bake for his family.
Age: 30
Occupation: Banker
Did you know? Antony says he learned his baking skills from his father.
Age: 33
Occupation: Unemployed
Did you know? She learned all her baking skills from watching YouTube videos.
Age: 60
Occupation: In-store sampling assistant
Did you know? Karen's baking is inspired from the 15 years she owned a house in France with her husband.
Age: 27
Occupation: Mental health specialist
Did you know? Born to an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother in Belgium, Kim-Joy grew up in London before moving to Leeds, and says her heritage is reflected in her baking.
Age: 36
Occupation: Full-time dad
Did you know? Dan has spent the last six years looking after his children but says he now wants to enter the tent as something for himself.
‘The Great British Bake Off’ begins next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.