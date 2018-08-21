This year’s batch of ‘Great British Bake Off’ contestants have been unveiled, ahead of the new series.

The dozen amateur bakers who will be entering the tent for the Channel 4 show include a techno DJ and a mental health worker, in the most varied line-up yet.

They will be competing week-by-week in a series of challenges, in the hope of impressing judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will also be on hand to provide a congratulatory hug after a brilliant bake, or lend a shoulder to cry on after a cookery calamity.

With only a week to go until the baking behemoth returns to our screens, get to know all the new contestants a little better below...