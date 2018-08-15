Fans of ‘The Great British Bake Off’, brace yourselves - it has finally been confirmed when it will be back on our screens.
Channel 4 has announced the ninth series of the hit baking show will launch on Tuesday 28 August at 8pm.
It marks the second season of the show to air on Channel 4, following its controversial move from the BBC last year.
Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to cast their eye over all the baking action, while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding also return as hosts.
Fans can also expect the identities of this year’s contestants to be announced in the lead up to the launch show.
Earlier this month, a trailer for the new series was unveiled, once again featuring singing baking goods.
Although it didn’t exactly reveal much, it was still enough to get fans excited for the show’s return.
Meanwhile, Paul has also promised a more back-to-basics approach with some of the challenges this year, after it was felt some of them got a little too convoluted last time around.
He recently told the Guardian: “This year we have gone back to basics on a couple [of challenges], because we were getting a bit over-complicated.
“Sometimes it’s not just about the bakers in the tent, it’s about the people in the UK who watch the programme.
“We want to encourage the viewers to bake. And it’s worked, thus far. Everyone’s got the baking bug, at some level.”
We can’t wait.