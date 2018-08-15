Channel 4 has announced the ninth series of the hit baking show will launch on Tuesday 28 August at 8pm .

Fans of ‘The Great British Bake Off’ , brace yourselves - it has finally been confirmed when it will be back on our screens.

Channel 4 'Bake Off' will be back on our screens later this month

It marks the second season of the show to air on Channel 4, following its controversial move from the BBC last year.

Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back to cast their eye over all the baking action, while Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding also return as hosts.

Fans can also expect the identities of this year’s contestants to be announced in the lead up to the launch show.

Earlier this month, a trailer for the new series was unveiled, once again featuring singing baking goods.

Although it didn’t exactly reveal much, it was still enough to get fans excited for the show’s return.