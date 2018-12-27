'Greater Accountability Needed' To Tackle Ethnic Pay Gap As BAME Workers Lose Out On Billions In Pay

Almost 2 million Black, Asian and minority ethnic workers are paid £3.2 billion less each year than white employees, a think tank has found.

BAME employees have over time earned less than white male workers, the Resolution Foundation said.

It added that the pay gap is in part down to “differences in workers’ qualification levels and the type of jobs they do”.

But analysis by the think tank, even when accounting for differences such as industry, education and contract type, found that black, Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi workers face significantly lower pay than white workers.

This is despite a rapid rise BAME graduates entering the labour market in recent decades.

Research found that having a degree does not end the loss in pay facing BAME workers. In fact, black male graduates face the biggest pay penalties of all groups in the analysis, losing out on an average of £3.90 an hour, or 17% lower pay.

Pakistani and Bangladeshi male graduates are paid £2.67 an hour less than white workers, or 12%. Among female graduate workers, black women face the biggest pay penalty of £1.62 an hour, or 9%.