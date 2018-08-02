Smaller Businesses Should Be Forced To Reveal Gender Pay Gap Data, MPs Say

Theresa May has been urged to compel smaller businesses to reveal their gender pay gap data following an investigation by MPs.

The inquiry by the Commons’ Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee revealed almost four out of five organisations have gender pay gaps in favour of men, and that the UK has one of the highest pay gaps in Europe.

The cross-party group also discovered “obscene” wage differences of more than 40% in some organisations.

MPs found median pay across the economy is 18% in favour of men, while almost one in eight employers have gaps of more than 30%.

They urged ministers to widen the net for mandatory pay reporting to include smaller businesses – which are thought to have wider pay gaps – and force firms to publish action plans.

With only around half of the UK workforce covered by the present reporting requirements, which apply to firms with at least 250 employees, mandatory publicising of data should include businesses with more 50 workers, the committee said.

Alongside the figures, MPs want to see explanations of any gender pay gap and plans showing planned progress for each year.