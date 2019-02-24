The Greatest Dancer Confirmed To Return For A Second Series Next Year

The programme debuted in January and has averaged at 5.4 million viewers per episode, making it one of BBC One’s strongest entertainment programme launch since The Voice UK in 2012.

Following Saturday’s grand finale, it’s been confirmed that The Greatest Dancer will return for a second series next year.

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images There's no word yet on if all the captains will return though

After the news was announced live at the end of Saturday’s show, BBC Entertainment boss Kate Phillips said in an official statement: “We wanted a big joyful show that celebrated extraordinary and memorable dancers of all ages and from all backgrounds and that’s exactly what we got.

“Everyone worked so hard on the show and we can’t wait to go again and see who will manage to open our magnificent mirror!”

The progamme was the first joint venture between the BBC and Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

Nigel Hall, Global Head of Television at Syco, added: “We are absolutely delighted the programme will return to screens on BBC One in 2020 – and are looking forward to continuing our working relationship with the BBC.”

The Greatest Dancer saw former X Factor judge Cheryl become one of the three dance captains, alongside Glee actor Matthew Morrison.