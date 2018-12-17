As predictably as night follows day, Cheryl Tweedy has been forced to speak out about an on-set feud with her fellow ‘The Greatest Dancer’ star Oti Mabuse. In the latest in a long line of negative articles about Cheryl, The Sun ran a story on Monday suggesting she and ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ pro Oti had a “frosty relationship”, claiming there was an “atmosphere” between them on set. However, Cheryl has now said this is far from the case, with a rep for the singer insisting she ”absolutely loves working with Oti and has a brilliant relationship with her”.

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Cheryl at the press launch of 'The Greatest Dancer'

Oti herself added: “I love Cheryl and had a great time filming The Greatest Dancer with her and I can’t wait to see her again soon.” And topping it all off, a BBC spokesperson said: “Both Cheryl and Oti have a great relationship and this comes across on screen. There is absolutely no truth to any suggestion they don’t get on.”