Cheryl Dismisses Reports New Single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ Is About Liam Payne Romance

Cheryl Tweedy has denied claims that her new single ‘Love Made Me Do It’ is about former partner Liam Payne. The single will be the lead track from her fifth solo album, the first since her split from the former One Direction star, who she first met when he was a contestant and she was a judge on ‘X Factor’. Cheryl wiped her Instagram page on Tuesday, before teasing fans with a clip of the track.

The lyric that has now attracted the most attention is: “I’m such a sucker, I fall in love with every fucker”. Fans have speculated that the potential jab is in reference to Liam, who she split from in July. “That’s the easiest thing for the critics to write,” the singer said, addressing the speculation on Jessie Ware’s ‘Table Manners’ podcast. She added: “All the music and songs I’ve got ready were done way before we split”.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The pair split in July

Before Liam, Cheryl was married to restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, and before him, footballer Ashley Cole. The 35-year-old singer explained the song was more about romance and her relationship with it, rather than any ex in particular. “None of them are about anybody,” she said. “It’s more about me being the lover of love that I am. I just love love”. Liam and Cheryl were together for two years, and have one son together, called Bear. Upon their split they released a social media statement, which Cheryl later called “cringeworthy”, reading: “We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It’s been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together.”

We are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Cheryl (@CherylOfficial) July 1, 2018

Cheryl and I are sad to announce that we are going our separate ways. It's been a tough decision for us to make. We still have so much love for each other as a family. Bear is our world and we ask that you respect his privacy as we navigate our way through this together. — Liam (@LiamPayne) July 1, 2018