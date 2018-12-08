Cheryl Splits With L’Oreal After Nine Years As Face Of Beauty Brand

The singer has fronted various campaigns for the French hair and beauty giant since 2009, but it is believed she has not had her contract renewed.

Cheryl Tweedy has parted ways with cosmetics brand L’Oreal after nine years as the face of the brand.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images Cheryl will no longer be the face of L'Oreal Paris UK

Cheryl said in a statement: “I have had an amazing experience as L’Oreal Paris’ UK spokesmodel for the past nine years and have loved working with the team over there.

“It always felt like more than a partnership and I would like to thank them all for the opportunities it has afforded me.”

A spokesman for L’Oreal Paris UK said the singer remains a “friend of the brand”.

They said: “Following discussions with Cheryl and her team earlier this year, we can confirm that our spokesmodel partnership has come to an end, however she continues to be a friend of the brand.

“We’re very proud to have worked with Cheryl for nine years and to have been part of her story, sharing and celebrating all things ‘worth it’.”