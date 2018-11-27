Cheryl Tweedy’s spokesperson has hit back at yet more negative headlines about the singer, after she was accused of behaving like a “diva” at a recent gig. On Tuesday, The Sun published a story claiming Cheryl had made a series of demands as she performed at Hits Radio Live in Manchester over the weekend. The paper quoted an unnamed source who suggested she had made staff clear dressing rooms and corridors when she was nearby, as well as refusing to do press interviews.

Rex/Shutterstock Cheryl appeared at Hits Radio Live in Manchester on Sunday

However, a rep for the star has categorically denied the claims, telling The Mirror: “This story is completely inaccurate and isn’t true.” In pictures posted on Instagram, Cheryl was seen posing backstage with Little Mix and singer Mabel, as well as appearing in videos filmed by her team as she larked about ahead of her performance. The former ‘X Factor’ judge also attended a photo-call and was interviewed by Hits Radio presenter Sarah Jane Crawford.

The latest inaccurate story comes just days after her reps were also forced to speak out against The Sun’s claims she had been dropped from a leading role in a West End production of ‘Chicago’, over so-called “diva behaviour”. Her spokesperson told HuffPost UK the report was “widely inaccurate”, clarifying that while Cheryl was initially approached about appearing in the musical, it was her who ultimately decided against it. Cheryl has faced a barrage of negative headlines from the tabloid press since debuting her latest single, ‘Love Made Me Do It’ on ‘The X Factor’ earlier this month.

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Cheryl accused the tabloid press of “unbalanced negativity” and “relentless abuse” after her 'X Factor' performance