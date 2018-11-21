Nile Rodgers has responded to headlines claiming he “snubbed” Cheryl Tweedy after her performance on ‘The X Factor’ this weekend. The Chic legend was filling in for regular ‘X Factor’ judge Robbie Williams when Cheryl returned to the ITV talent search for a guest performance on Sunday. However, shortly after her live version of ‘Love Made Me Do It’, several tabloid headlines claimed he’d “snubbed” her, by refusing to stand up with his fellow judges.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Nile Rodgers

He has since set the record straight on the matter, revealing that he did actually give a standing ovation after the performance, but was simply the first of the four to sit down, which is when the camera cut to him. “I know it must be fun to somebody in a very juvenile way to make up stories and get peoples dander up,” he tweeted. “But don’t do it on a story where someone can check the video.”

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock Cheryl on 'The X Factor'

Sharing photo evidence that he did stand up, he continued: “I’d never snub ANYBODY. It’s not my nature. Really folks? This is what we’ve come to.”

I know it must be fun to somebody in a very juvenile way to make up stories and get peoples dander up. But don't do it on a story where someone can check the video. I just "happened" to be the 1st to sit after Cheryl's @TheXFactor performance. That's not snubbing. DUH — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) November 19, 2018

So I get to the lounge, open my powerbook and it says: @Xfactor fans are "convinced" that I snubbed Cheryl. With this pic on left as proof. Pic on right was me before I just happened to sit down. I'd never snub ANYBODY. It's not my nature. Really folks? This is what we've come to pic.twitter.com/2Soi1Qt473 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) November 19, 2018