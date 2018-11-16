Sharon Osbourne has finally conceded that her decision to step down from ‘The X Factor’ wasn’t quite as mutual as we’d been led to believe. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Sharon’s role in the ITV talent show would be cut down, and that rather than appearing on the panel throughout the series, she’d be appearing during live shows as an impartial fifth judge. When the series got underway, though, she released a statement saying she wasn’t sure how “needed” she was, and had decided not to put in an appearance after all.

RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Sharon Osbourne

However, speaking to radio presenters Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, Sharon came clean about what led to her departure. As the hosts asked whether it had anything to do with her prior disparaging comments about the show and its boss Simon Cowell, she explained: “It was very weird, because I had a contract for this series, and… the goal posts kept moving. “‘We want you, we don’t want you, yeah, we want you and… we don’t know what we’re gonna do with you’. And then it was ‘yeah, we know what we’re gonna do, you’re gonna judge the judges’... and it just didn’t feel good. “And I think it was because they had to pay me a lot of money, and I was there, and they thought, ‘well, we’ve gotta use her for something’. I think.”

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images 'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell