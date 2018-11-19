Little Mix have been confirmed to be performing on an upcoming episode of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, just weeks after parting ways from Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the group had parted ways from Syco, just weeks before the release of their fifth album ‘LM5’, due to a supposed dispute with their management company, Modest Management. It’s now been announced that on 9 December, Little Mix will perform at the semi-finals of this year’s ‘Strictly’.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Little Mix

‘Strictly’, of course, is a long-time rival of ‘The X Factor’, on which Simon Cowell serves as an executive producer and judge. This marks the first time that a former ‘X Factor’ winner has ever appeared as a musical guest on ‘Strictly’, although series 5 champion Alexandra Burke did compete in last year’s series, making it through to the live final. Her appearance on last year’s series was particularly noteworthy as she competed against Aston Merrygold, who finished in second place on ‘The X Factor’ as a member of JLS on the same year that she was crowned winner.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Simon Cowell