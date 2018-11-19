Little Mix have been confirmed to be performing on an upcoming episode of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, just weeks after parting ways from Simon Cowell’s record label, Syco.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that the group had parted ways from Syco, just weeks before the release of their fifth album ‘LM5’, due to a supposed dispute with their management company, Modest Management.
It’s now been announced that on 9 December, Little Mix will perform at the semi-finals of this year’s ‘Strictly’.
‘Strictly’, of course, is a long-time rival of ‘The X Factor’, on which Simon Cowell serves as an executive producer and judge.
This marks the first time that a former ‘X Factor’ winner has ever appeared as a musical guest on ‘Strictly’, although series 5 champion Alexandra Burke did compete in last year’s series, making it through to the live final.
Her appearance on last year’s series was particularly noteworthy as she competed against Aston Merrygold, who finished in second place on ‘The X Factor’ as a member of JLS on the same year that she was crowned winner.
In the seven years since their ‘X Factor’ victory, Little Mix have returned to the show on multiple occasions and delivered memorable performances, even debuting their chart-topping single ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ on the show back in 2016.
While Little Mix are yet to comment on the details of their departure from Syco, Simon Cowell claimed last week that the split was due to a row over a songwriting credit on the band’s recent single ‘Woman Like Me’.
“It was just embarrassing but, funnily enough, I was more annoyed, again, not about me, but about the fact people who had worked so hard in my company were being misrepresented,” Simon revealed. “Why do artists think they’re more important than staff members? They’re not. They’re the same.
“The irony was the record they were arguing about, which is Woman Like Me, they didn’t want to record. This was one of those ironic times that we were having a hit and nobody was happy.”